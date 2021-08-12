Roof leaks causing problems

A section of ceiling is exposed due to roof leaks at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay.

 Brent Linton

It wasn’t how the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay wanted to celebrate their 50th anniversary, but the club needed a new roof on their Windsor Street location.

The former Forest Park School was built in 1971, and has had previous minor repairs. It now needs a new complete roof with a price of more than $1 million.

The club recently started the Raise the Roof Campaign to help finance the project.

See the full story with more pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.