It wasn’t how the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay wanted to celebrate their 50th anniversary, but the club needed a new roof on their Windsor Street location.
The former Forest Park School was built in 1971, and has had previous minor repairs. It now needs a new complete roof with a price of more than $1 million.
The club recently started the Raise the Roof Campaign to help finance the project.
See the full story with more pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.