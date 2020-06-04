The search for a missing boater ended in tragedy on Monday.
Thunder Bay OPP officers responded to a call of a capsized boat on Drift Lake, west of Thunder Bay. Police learned that one person on the boat was not wearing a lifejacket and was missing.
Officers attended with a marine unit and located an unconscious male on the shore.
The male was transported by ORNGE air ambulance to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he was pronounced deceased.
The male was identified as Antonio Arruda, 62, of Thunder Bay.
