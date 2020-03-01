More than $15,000 was raised for 61 different charities and non-profit organizations through the second annual Craft Cares campaign.
The second annual campaign by Sleeping Giant Brewing Company saw 50 cents from each of the brewing company’s products sold at participating licensee locations between Jan. 1 and Feb. 14 donated to an organization of that licensee’s choice.
A total of $15,590 was raised in 15 communities across Ontario.
Loch Lomond Ski Area, Barbecupid and the Thunder Bay Tournament Centre all selected PRO Kids as its not-for-profit and collectively raised more than $1,300.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.