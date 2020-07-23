With most of its signature events cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition has come up with a new way to celebrate its 130th anniversary.
On Aug. 2, the CLE will host a drive-in concert and fireworks show on its fairgrounds. Local bands Private Eyes and Rebel Spirit will take the stage at the free event.
“An opportunity came for us to do something and we talked about it and we have the perfect platform on our fairgrounds,” said Basil Lychowyd, event chairperson. “Similarly to a drive-in movie theatre, we’re able to put bands on stage.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.