The Salvation Army and Thunder Bay firefighters will host a drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday.
The Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association will help serve the meal at the Salvation Army’s Journey to Life Centre on Cumberland Street from noon to 2 p.m.
A free bus will be available from both city hall and the Water Street terminal courtesy of Iron Range Bus Lines.
“So many of us have a lot to be thankful for — and it’s great to share with others who don’t have the opportunity for a beautiful Thanksgiving dinner,” said Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Salvation Army community and residential services, in a news release. “This dinner is only possible because of our partnership with the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association and their families who take time out of their own festivities to help their neighbours.”
The dinner is open to anyone who may be in need or feeling lonely.
The dinner was originally set to be a sit-down meal, but on the advice of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, the dinner will be served in the drive-thru format again.
The Salvation Army said a few residents had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
