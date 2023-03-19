A 33-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged after allegedly driving impaired in a stolen vehicle and striking a police cruiser Thursday morning.
City police were travelling on Arthur Street between Catherine and Marks streets around 11:45 a.m. when they were struck by a motorist in a sedan.
Officers pulled the car over and learned the sedan had been reported stolen. The officers also noticed several signs of impairment by drug.
The driver was taken to police headquarters for further evaluation by a drug recognition expert.
The expert claimed the suspect was confirmed to be impaired by drug.
It lead to the driver being charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.
