A Thunder Bay man has been charged with impaired driving after a
vehicle was involved in two crashes on Wednesday, say police.
They say the first crash took place at about 1:15 p.m. in a parking lot
in the 200 block of Windsor Street. One of the motorists involved
called police after a conversation with the other driver, who had fled
the scene before officers arrived, police claim.
A second collision was reported roughly five minutes later in the 100
block of the same street. A similarly-described vehicle was seen
running off the road, striking a tree and hydro pole on a residential
property before fleeing the scene, police say.
Police went to a residence in the 200 block of Algonquin Avenue South
at about 2:30 p.m. where they say they found the other vehicle involved
in the Windsor Street collisions. Officers also found the suspected
driver.
A 41-year-old man is charged with impaired driving offences, failure to
stop after an accident, and breach of probation.
He was released with a future appearance date. None of the allegations
have been proven in court.
