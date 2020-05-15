A Thunder Bay man has been charged with impaired driving after a

vehicle was involved in two crashes on Wednesday, say police.

They say the first crash took place at about 1:15 p.m. in a parking lot

in the 200 block of Windsor Street. One of the motorists involved

called police after a conversation with the other driver, who had fled

the scene before officers arrived, police claim.

A second collision was reported roughly five minutes later in the 100

block of the same street. A similarly-described vehicle was seen

running off the road, striking a tree and hydro pole on a residential

property before fleeing the scene, police say.

Police went to a residence in the 200 block of Algonquin Avenue South

at about 2:30 p.m. where they say they found the other vehicle involved

in the Windsor Street collisions. Officers also found the suspected

driver.

A 41-year-old man is charged with impaired driving offences, failure to

stop after an accident, and breach of probation.

He was released with a future appearance date. None of the allegations

have been proven in court.

Tags

Recommended for you