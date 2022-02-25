Two people were taken to the hospital after a collison on Highway 61 Thursday morning.
OPP, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Superior North EMS responded to the crash around 7:10 a.m. on the highway between Arthur Street and Neebing Avenue.
Police say a southbound SUV lost control and slid into the northbound lane, striking another SUV.
The driver of the southbound SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
The second driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Traffic was being re-routed through Neebing Avenue, Walsh Street and Arthur Street on Friday while OPP traffic investigators were processing the scene.
