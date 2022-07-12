Thunder Bay police are still investigating a single vehicle collision that took place at Marina Park.
The incident happened on Sunday evening just after 10:15 p.m. at the 100 block of Pearl Street in Marina Park.
Paramedics and firefighters were also at the scene of the collision where a blue sedan was on the east side of the road. The vehicle had sustained significant damage from a recent collision.
Two people are believed to have been passengers but exited the vehicle with the driver remaining inside the vehicle with injuries.
Firefighters had to extricate the male from the vehicle.
The 18-year-old male driver was brought to hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injuries.
The extent of the injuries are unknown but police believed they are serious.
The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit is now involved in the investigation which remains ongoing.
