Two people were arrested after a driver fled a RIDE program checkpoint on Tuesday in Geraldton, police say.
A motor vehicle entered the RIDE program area around 1:30 p.m. and an OPP officer who spoke with the driver determined the individual was operating the vehicle while impaired.
The driver fled while officers tried to take the driver into custody.
The driver was then involved in a motor vehicle collision shortly after leaving the RIDE checkpoint.
The driver again fled as well as a passenger, both on foot, while police tried to take the driver into custody.
The two suspects were found a short time later by Greenstone OPP officers.
The investigation is ongoing.
