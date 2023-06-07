A Kenora man has been charged with impaired driving for the third time in the last six months.
On Sunday around 9 a.m., Kenora OPP responded to a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at the Kenora Sports Complex on Bunny Street.
Jayson Wildfong, 47, has been charged with operation while impaired, failing or refusing to comply with a demand and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.
He received a 90-day administrative drivers licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
