More than 1,500 drivers and passengers were ticketed over the long weekend for not wearing seatbelts while motoring on provincial roads, OPP reported on Wednesday.
OPP officers used the weekend to promote seatbelt use, which has been mandatory in Ontario for nearly 50 years.
The minimum fine upon conviction for not being buckled up is $200.
Also over the weekend, provincial police issued nearly 5,200 speeding tickets and charged more than 140 people with impaired driving.
Over the three-day period, three people died in vehicle crashes investigated by the OPP.
