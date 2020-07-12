It’s not just police officers who are making an effort to get impaired drivers off the road.
Provincial police said about 90 per cent of impaired driving charges that were laid last month just east of Sault Ste. Marie resulted from calls made by concerned motorists.
“We often get a good description of the (suspect) vehicle, and sometimes licence-plate numbers,” East Algoma OPP Const. Bev Gauthier says.
Gauthier, meanwhile, said it’s been disconcerting to see impaired driving offences on the rise compared to previous summers.
In a news release, she noted the steep financial costs for drivers who end up convicted. Legal fees on an impaired-driving charge defence can range anywhere from $2000-$10,000, while fines levied by a judge can be as high as $5,000.
Another big expense that some drivers might not think about before they get behind the wheel drunk is the impact impaired convictions often have on insurance premiums.
Gauthier said it’s not unusual for companies tack on $5,000 to a convicted driver’s annual premium — if the driver is lucky enough to find a company willing to offer insurance following a conviction.
“It’s a lot of money, especially when you consider that it might cost only $20 to take a cab instead,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.