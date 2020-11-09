People can drive through for coffee, banking and fast food, and now they can drive through for a flu shot.
“It’s the first time we’ve done this and it’s going shockingly well,” said Pam Delgaty, clinical director and lead nurse practitioner at the Lakehead Nurse Practitioner Lead Clinic, located in the former McKellar hospital in Thunder Bay. “We are very excited about that.”
Delgaty says 250 patients on Oct. 22 came through the former ambulance bay, where registered nurse practitioner students administered flu shots to drivers and their passengers through windows of their vehicle.
The flu shots were available to patients from the clinic who pre-registered and were scheduled in groups of eight vehicles, each 15 minutes, to drive up to the ambulance bay. After receiving their vaccine, the patients were asked to wait in the parking lot in case they develop an adverse reaction from the shot.
“While they’re down there (in the parking lot), our dietician and social worker give out information on how to survive isolation,” said Delgaty.
“For a lot of people, the mental health toll from this is quite significant. And since a few of us have put on a few pounds because of COVID-19, our dietician is providing ways to be healthier. Since they have to wait there, we may as well take advantage of the time we have. They have printed out stuff that they’re handing out and they keep an eye on (patients) in case we have to go treat someone who is having a reaction — which would be very slight.”
Delgaty says it’s wonderful to see how their team has come together to do this.
“It’s new and we’ve never done it before,” she said. “It’s worked out really well and the patients seem to really like it — so when this craziness is all over, it might be something we consider in the future.”
The team was made up of two registered nurse practitioners, one registered nurse and three nurse practitioner students who were joined by a social worker, a dietician and a screener. Delgaty said there was “quite a bit of staff” involved and things were going “really smoothly.”
Flu shots were not offered at their Thursday evening walk-in clinic. There are six nurse practitioners at the clinic and each of them has 800 patients for a total of 4,800 patients of different ages.
