OPP laid more than 1,300 driving infraction charges over the long weekend in the Northwest.
A total of 1,321 charges were laid and 365 warnings were issued from Friday to Monday. Of those charges, 12 were for stunt driving, 14 were for distracted driving, 19 were seatbelt infractions and 935 were for speeding.
Stunt driving comes with an automatic 30-day drivers licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment in Ontario as well as a court summons.
