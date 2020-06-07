Even before he obtained a PhD and became a computer science professor, Zubair Fadlullah was mesmerized by the gadgetry in Transformers movies.
But unlike others who were merely entertained, Fadlullah began to realize that gadgets could have practical purposes, in the medical field, for instance.
Fadlullah, a wireless communications expert who teaches at Lakehead University, eventually turned his gaze from transformers to flying drones.
Equipped with a $250,000 federal research grant, Fadlullah and a colleague will fine-tune a plan to use small drones to electronically “relay” medical data from nursing stations in remote First Nations of Ontario’s north.
“Connectivity is key for providing smart health care, by monitoring and managing physical and mental health conditions and addiction trends,” Fadlullah wrote in a proposal for the grant.
Data that could be transmitted include information regarding patients who suffer from diabetes, or have mental-health issues.
Outfitted with communication technology to transmit data to main servers, the drones would be programmed to fly from roof top to roof top in order to maintain a solid internet connection. They would be solely for the transmission of health-related data, and wouldn’t be connected to a First Nation’s existing internet service.
The units, which would be maintained by trained technicians in each remote community, would be designed to “anchor” themselves automatically to buildings.
They wouldn’t fly beyond a reserve’s borders: “Drones don’t have infinite energy,” Fadlullah noted.
Fadlullah, along with LU colleague, Prof. Vijay Mago, is working on the drone plan with Keewaytinook Okimakanak, a regional council of chiefs that serves six Northwestern Ontario remote First Nations: Deer Lake, Fort Severn, Keewaywin, McDowell Lake, North Spirit Lake and Poplar Hill.
Though a budget has yet to be set for the project, Fadlullah said he’d like to see 15 drones in operation for the first year, and another 10 to be added after that.
Prior to coming to LU about a year ago, Fadlullah was a professor for eight years at Tohuko University in Sendai, Japan.
(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020)
