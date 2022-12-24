City police used drones in a traffic enforcement blitz on Dawson Road earlier this week.
Dawson Road has seen several recent collisions and is an area of concern for many area residents.
On Wednesday, Thunder Bay police officers placed markers spaced 60 metres from each other between Hazelwood Drive and Hunter Lane.
Officers used a drone to get a bird’s-eye view of the roadway to spot commercial vehicles following other vehicles too closely by using the markers on the road.
Other officers also conducted speed enforcement using lidar laser detection technology.
These methods aren’t new to policing, but the Thunder Bay Police Service said, in a news release, it’s a way to tackle ongoing traffic issues on a roadway known to have ongoing issues involving commercial vehicles.
As a result of Wednesday’s blitz, police laid 10 charges on commercial vehicles following too closely. Other charges laid include: commercial vehicle with no valid operator’s registration; stunt driving, commercial vehicle with an obstructed view, and numerous speeding tickets.
The police service’s traffic unit will continue to conduct enforcement in the Dawson Road area and other known problem areas in the city.
