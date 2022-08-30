Anyone looking to dispose of medications, legal or illicit, can do so without repercussion today during Drug Amnesty Day.
NorWest Community Health Centres is hosting the event at 525 Simpson St. in partnership with a variety of agencies including the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy and the Thunder Bay Police Service.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., any expired and unused medication can be properly disposed of at the site. Items that can be brought for safe disposal include: over the counter drugs, prescription medications, cough syrups and cold and flu medications, illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia, and vitamins and mineral supplements.
Properly disposing of medications and drugs ensures they are not shared, obtained for illegal use and reduces contamination in the water system.
Anyone dropping off medications or drugs at the event can do so confidentially and without risk of prosecution.
