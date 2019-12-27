As people begin to think about taking down their holiday decorations, those with natural Christmas trees have different options for putting them to use.
The City of Thunder Bay has set up collection depots where trees devoid of decorations and removed from plastic bags used for transport, will be ground into wood chips and added to the compost pile at the City’s Solid Waste and Recycling Facility.
Compost is given away each spring for use on the lawns and flower gardens of city residents.
