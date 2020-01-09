Four people have been arrested after a drug raid by police in Thunder Bay’s north side on Tuesday.
The home in the 200 block of Clavet Street was searched around 7:30 p.m. using a warrant as a result of a drug trafficking investigation.
Officers seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $24,000, suspected crack cocaine valued at about $12,000 and a small amount of fentanyl. An unknown amount of cash was also seized, possibly more than $5,000.
Police say the four people arrested were in the home without the consent of the homeowner.
Ryan Anthony Gonsalves-Hewitt, 18, of Toronto; a 17-year-old youth from Toronto; Chantal Suzanne Boucher, 40, of Thunder Bay; and Crystal Anne Leduc, 35, of Thunder Bay are all facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and unlawfully being in a dwelling.
Boucher is also charged with possession of a schedule 2 substance.
All four accused are in custody.
None of the allegations against any of the accused have been proven in court.
Members of the city police, OPP and Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service intelligence units worked together to carry out the drug raid.
