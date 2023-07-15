A Toronto man is facing drug-trafficking charges after city police executed a search warrant at a south side home Wednesday.
Thunder Bay police officers with the emergency task unit executed the warrant at a residence in the 600 block of McKellar Street North around 3:45 p.m. The warrant was obtained through an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking at the address.
A male suspect was arrested during the search and police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.
Tenzin Gyurme, 30, of Toronto, was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of recognizance.
The accused appeared in bail court on Thursday and remains in custody with a future court appearance date.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.