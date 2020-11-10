A 24-year-old Ottawa-area man has been charged with drug trafficking following a suspected fatal overdose that occurred this spring in Longlac.
Provincial police said officers began investigating on April 26 when a 29-year-old person was found dead at a Longlac home. Police didn’t identify the person who died.
“Although the investigation did not yield charges specifically related to the overdose death, (the accused) has been charged with drug offences for allegedly trafficking to the deceased,” a provincial news release said Monday.
