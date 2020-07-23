A police raid at a home in Sioux Lookout last week has resulted in a drug bust and charges for three people, say the OPP.
Police say they searched the residence on July 15 on the west end of Queen Street, and found suspected illicit drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and suboxone with an estimated street value of $12,000.
Sioux Lookout residents Quirino (John John) Agustin, 41, and Kariya Taylor, 22, are charged with drug possession and trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, said the OPP in a news release on Wednesday.
Also, town resident Jason Wilson, 49, is charged with drug possession.
All accused have been released and will appear in the Sioux Lookout Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 25 to answer to the charges.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
