When police pulled over a vehicle on Sunday, it led to the seizure of fentanyl and the arrest of two Fort Frances residents.
The Rainy River District Crime Unit had stopped the vehicle shortly after 3 p.m. for a highway traffic act violation, police say. On further investigation, it led to an arrest of the driver and passenger for possession of a controlled substance, police claim.
