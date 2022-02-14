Cocaine and guns were seized as a result of a police raid at a home in Sandy Lake First Nation last month.
Two adults were charged from the search of the home on Jan. 26 in the reserve, located about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.
Suboxone, two firearms, and about $11,270 in cash was seized by the officers of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service drug enforcement unit.
They say that Ronald Mcpherson, 42, and Krista Fiddler, 37, were charged with cocaine trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Police say the search of the home was conducted as a result of a drug probe.
Both accused have been released and will attend court in Sandy Lake on April 4. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
