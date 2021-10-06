A Thunder Bay man along with a man from southern Ontario were each charged with drug-trafficking Tuesday after city police responded to a report of a “disturbance” at a south-side home.
Police said when officers attended the Leland Avenue home, it was determined that the person who lives there “was the victim of an ongoing home takeover situation.”
While at the home, officers seized undisclosed amounts of what was believed to be crack cocaine, fentanyl, pills and cash, police said.
The two accused were arrested and each charged with three counts of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and being unlawfully in a dwelling, a Thunder Bay Police Service news release said.
Thunder Bay resident Mark-Jeffrey Raymond Buckley, 33, and Toronto resident Glendon George Martin, also 33, appeared at a bail hearing Tuesday.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.