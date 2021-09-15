Provincial police are reminding drug users that they needn’t fear being charged if they call 911 in emergencies, as long as they’re not involved in trafficking or other criminal offences.
Under the federal Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, users won’t be charged for simple drug possession for their own use if they are reporting a health emergency, such as a companion’s suspected drug overdose.
Kenora OPP issued the reminder Monday “to encourage people to seek lifesaving assistance.”
According to OPP statistics, 10 people have died so far this year in Northwestern Ontario from drug overdoses.
“Opioid overdoses are claiming the lives of thousands of people across Ontario, and are steadily increasing,” a provincial news release said.
“The statistics and numbers related to overdoses do not capture the profound distress being felt by those impacted,” it added.
