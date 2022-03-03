Illegal drugs were seized on Tuesday during a raid in Thunder Bay on a hotel room and vehicle, city police say.
They said three men from the Greater Toronto Area were charged from the police search that found paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.
Suspected fentanyl, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine with a total value of more than $50,000 were seized, along with cash exceeding $5,000.
Toronto residents Matthew McCarthy, 32, and Brian Moore, 43, and Brampton resident Mosiah Peter, 42, are all charged with trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
McCarthy and Peter are also accused of resisting peace officer.
All three appeared in bail court on Wednesday and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. None of the allegations against any of the accused have been proven in court.
