Thunder Bay police arrested six people Wednesday evening in what they’re calling a “high-risk traffic stop” on Highway 11/17.
In a media release issued Thursday afternoon, Thunder Bay police said drugs and a handgun were seized after members of the police service’s emergency task unit stopped a vehicle just before 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 11/17, near Highway 527.
All of the accused are from the Greater Toronto Area.
“The occupants of the vehicle were connected to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking by members of the TBPS’s Intelligence Unit,” police said in the media release. “A search warrant for the vehicle was later executed and led to the seizure of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, xanax, cocaine, psilocybe cubensis (mushrooms), cash, and a handgun with an extended magazine that was loaded with 16 live rounds.”
Police estimate the street value of the seized drugs is in excess of $18,000.
Suspects were taken to Thunder Bay Police headquarters on Balmoral Street.
The accused are Toronto residents Jason Worth, 40, Raymond Peter, 18, Savanna Rachel Nolan, 19, Seon-Keum Kim, 65, Mississauga resident Jabari Haracio London, 18, and a 17-year-old Toronto male.
All suspects were charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, five firearms-related charges, and possession of property obtained by crime.
The identity of the youth is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
London is also charged with failure to comply with release order.
All six of the accused appeared in bail court in Thunder Bay on Thursday and were remanded into custody. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
