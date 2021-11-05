Three Greenstone-area residents were charged with drug trafficking Wednesday after police seized $2,200 worth of illegal drugs during a traffic stop at Ginoogaming First Nation.
During a search, officers found some crack cocaine, methamphetamine, suboxone pills, as well as a brown powder that had yet to be identified, a provincial news release said Thursday. Police also seized a small amount of cash.
Ginoogaming resident Faring Shaganash, 49, Greenstone resident Esther Moore, 48, and Geraldton resident Terry Parise 38, were being held in custody awaiting a bail hearing, the release said.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
