Eight people were arrested in Fort Frances after an OPP officer tried to arrest someone wanted by police last week.
On Aug. 19, an officer with the Rainy River OPP was in the area of Portage Avenue in Fort Frances when they identified a person wanted on an arrest warrant. While attempting to arrest the individual, multiple other individuals interfered wth the arrest, police claim.
Police allege the situation escalated and a police vehicle was damaged by multiple people and the officer was assaulted with a weapon by one individual.
The officer and members of the pubic were not injured in the incident.
The following items were seized during the investigation: an airsoft gun that looked like a handgun; a stun gun; four grams of methamphetamine; nearly seven grams of fentanyl; four hydromorphone capsules; and more than $8,000 in cash.
Six people from Fort Frances were arrested and charged. Two youths were also charged in the incident.
The incident is in an active investigation and more people may be arrested.
Anyone with any information or security camera or cellphone footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
