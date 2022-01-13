Dryden provincial police laid only two impaired-driving charges during a regional holiday season blitz to get drunks off the road.
The Festive Ride campaign between Nov. 18 and Jan. 2 in the Dryden and Ignace areas included 107 RIDE checkpoint programs, a provincial news release said on Wednesday.
“Drivers are reminded that the OPP conducts RIDE programs throughout the year on roads, trails and waterways,” the release said.
