The City of Dryden has set up a dedicated email address to receive public feedback as the city develops a draft of its 2021 budget.
“Council will be approving the budget in December and wants to hear your feedback on what services . . . are of value to you and your family,” a city bulletin said this week.
The email address is: budgetinput@dryden.ca.
Feedback can also be sent by regular mail to city hall at 30 Van Horne Ave., Dryden, P8N 2A7.
