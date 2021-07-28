Dryden city councillors have voted to accept a costing proposal from the OPP during a meeting held Monday evening.
Council had asked for a second contract policing proposal in October of last year and the OPP presented the proposal in May.
“I wish to thank the costing committee for investing so much time and energy into such an important process these past eight months,” said Greg Wilson, mayor of Dryden, in a news release.
“The committee was directed to provide a professional, well thought-out, transparent report to council that included public consultation and thorough sourcing of accurate information from a variety of organizations and stakeholders. They selflessly made the overall best interests of the community and its citizens their number one priority.”
