BY CARL CLUTCHEY, NORTH SHORE BUREAU
A 36-year-old Dryden man known to police has been charged with attempted murder and seven other offences following what appears to have been a night of robbery and mayhem at a popular trailer park near the city.
Provincial police said one of five adult victims in a series of alleged assaults that began late Monday night at the Arbour Jade Trailer Park has died.
The body of the person who died, believed to be elderly, was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday inside one of the homes in the trailer park. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not confirmed the person’s age or identity.
