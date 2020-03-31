A 36-year-old Dryden man is facing an additional murder charge in regard to a series of attacks earlier this month at a popular trailer park that left one man dead and four people, including a police officer, seriously injured.
Provincial police said Friday Justin Desautels has been charged with a second count of second-degree murder in the March 2 attacks, following the death of 72-year-old Dorothy Brown.
Brown succumbed to her injuries in hospital on March 23, police said.
It’s believed that Brown, who was among the seriously injured in the attacks, was the wife of the man who died at the scene — 78-year-old Mervin Brownlee.
The first count of second-degree murder against Desautels stems from Brownlee’s death.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
