No strings attached. That’s the view of Dryden Mayor Jack Harrison, who says his city can continue to receive substantial funds from the proponent of a proposed underground nuclear-waste storage site without ever having to commit to supporting the project.
“We appreciate the (proponent) providing funding to enable this opportunity to learn and advance our community interests, which we accept with no commitment to the project or selected site,” Harrison said this week in a city news release.
On Jan. 23, city council is to vote on whether to formally accept $1.2 million from the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO), as well as an additional $2 million package to be allotted over the next two years.
The NWMO is proposing to build an underground storage facility for spent nuclear-fuel rods at a site 35 kilometres west of Ignace, or at an other proposed site in southwestern Ontario.
During last fall’s municipal election campaign, Harrison said he was open to a storage facility as long it can be proven to be safe. Harrison’s lone opponent, Shayne MacKinnon, said he was troubled by the prospect of underground storage of nuclear waste.
The NWMO, which is funded by companies that operate nuclear power stations, Including Ontario Power Generation, wants to choose one of the two sites in 2024.
Dryden, which is considered by NWMO to be a “significant neighbouring community,” has since 2014 received $2.4 million from the agency.
Other Northwestern Ontario municipalities, including Ignace, have received similar funds while they have been part of the ongoing site-selection process.
Some groups who oppose the burial option for nuclear waste, such as Thunder Bay-based Nuclear Free North, have likened the NWMO funds being doled out to bribery. The agency itself doesn’t see it that way.
“Supporting the communities where we live and work is very important to the NWMO,” NWMO site-selection vice-president Lise Morton said in the City of Dryden news release.
“We are happy to be providing near-term investment funding to support projects that will benefit residents of Dryden,” Morton added.
