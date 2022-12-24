It’s another stellar deal for Northwestern Ontario forestry workers, nearly 15 years after the industry’s worst recession caused many mill closures and massive layoffs.
On Thursday night, about 450 unionized workers associated with Dryden’s Domtar pulp mill nearly unanimously inked four-year “historic” contracts “containing some of the largest monetary improvements in the forest sector in over 35 years,” a Unifor news release enthused.
In total, three contracts were approved, covering mill, woodlands and office workers. Wages are to hike 22-24 per cent over the life the contract, along with significant benefit improvements, the union said.
Over the four-year agreements, mill workers are to earn up to $55 per hour, while woodlands workers will receive up to $49 hourly.
The rosy result is in stark contrast to the outlook this fall, when contract talks between the company and the union had broken down and negotiations were headed for conciliation amid talk of a possible strike.
The contracts approved on Thursday are modelled on earlier four-year collective agreements that were reached between Unifor workers and Resolute Forest Products, which also maintains Northwestern Ontario operations.
Domtar’s Dryden mill is currently up for sale.
The three contracts that were approved on Thursday “provide long-term stability for Domtar or any potential buyer of the mill,” Dryden-based Unifor national rep Stephen Boon said in the news release.
“Importantly,” Boon added, “these deals address the soaring cost of inflation impacting Unifor members and their families in Dryden and Ear Falls.”
