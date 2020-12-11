The City of Dryden is again looking for a new fire chief.
The city said outgoing Chief Rob Grimwood is leaving the fire department on Jan. 3. Grimwood is to take a deputy chief position with the City of Vaughan’s fire department near Toronto.
Grimwood became Dryden’s fire chief in August of 2019 following a period of turmoil at the fire department, which was characterized by a dispute between firefighters and city administration over personnel and policy issues.
