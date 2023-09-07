A Dryden resident is charged with assault after two city OPP officers were taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening.
Police responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Pitt Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Three officers were allegedly attacked by someone with an edged weapon when they arrived on scene.
Two officers were taken to the hospital by paramedics with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.
The third officer sustained minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.
Dilan Ames, 30, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of peace officer, assault with a weapon, three counts of resisting a peace officer, and public mischief, OPP said.
The accused was previously released from custody on a conditional sentence order for an incident that occurred on Dec. 3, 2022, where the person was charged with assault peace officer.
The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.