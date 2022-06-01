A flood warning for the Dryden area is to remain in effect until June 10, a provincial bulletin said Tuesday.
“Although water levels have receded in some areas, they remain extremely high,” the bulletin said. “Precipitation will continue to have an impact on water levels and will slow the rate of recession,” it added.
The bulletin said caution should be exercised by motorists in the following watersheds: Wabigoon, Eagle and Forest Lake.
