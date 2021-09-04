When the bright-orange Every Child Matters flag went up the pole Friday at Dryden city hall, some looking on who had a direct connection to it said the moment was both symbolic and profound.
“For urban Indigenous people, this is a step toward reconciliation, and we appreciate that the City of Dryden has a genuine interest in this,” said Cheryl Edwards, executive director of the Dryden Native Friendship Centre.
The flag is meant to draw attention to the country’s painful legacy of Indigenous residential schools, as well as honour those who were forced to attend them and suffer abuse while they were there.
In an address at the ceremony, Dryden Mayor Greg Wilson referred to Indigenous people as a “numerical minority in Canada, a minority that has long-suffered under the weight of over-zealous government policies created even before Confederation, and a thousand miles away from where we live.”
“This flag,” Wilson added, “like the orange shirt, is our statement of solidarity with Indigenous communities who have grieved, and continue to grieve, the loss of their children and grandchildren to residential schools.”
Edwards, whose mother attended the Cecilia Jeffrey residential school in Kenora, said the Friendship Centre’s focus is two-pronged: to get residential school survivors and their families into healing programs, and to focus on the next generation of Indigenous youths.
“We want to make them whole, so they will be better parents,” she said.
About 30 people attended Friday’s ceremony, including representatives from the Wabigoon Lake and Eagle Lake First Nations and Kenora MP Eric Melillo. Ontario Indigenous Affairs Minister and Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford was invited, but said he had another commitment.
In recent years, Dryden has been promoting activities and events aimed at reconciliation, including proposing the removal of street names deemed to be offensive to Indigenous people.
Edwards said those efforts have been appreciated. She said she regretted that many residential survivors died before they could he helped to grieve and heal.
“My mother rarely talks about her experiences, but she knows she was affected by them,” said Edwards, 51.
Edwards added that when she attended high school, some teachers made a point of emphasizing that residential schools had a positive impact.
“I had to write that in order to pass,” she said, but I knew it wasn’t true.”
