The chief of the Dryden Police Service says the force will continue to do its job as it normally would while the city goes through another debate over whether the city should be policed by the OPP.
But Chief Doug Palson said the idea — which was ultimately defeated by city council in May of 2019 following a previous go-around — will inevitably affect the morale of the municipality’s 20 sworn officers.
“Of course it will,” Palson said on Oct. 29. “But we have great people, they are professionals — it will be business as usual.”
On Oct. 26, council voted 6-1 to again approach the OPP for an estimate on how much it would cost to have the city policed by the provincial force. The lone dissenter was Coun. Shayne MacKinnon.
Having an OPP proposal reviewed by a consultant is expected to cost the municipality about $50,000, the same amount as in the previous review.
In 2019, a majority of council opted not to accept the OPP proposal after some in the community believed the projected savings would come too far down the road, or may not materialize at all.
The other sticking point in the previous costing was up-front costs of $663,000 for equipment and vehicles. Under the previous proposal, Dryden’s downtown police station would be vacated and officers would work out of the OPP’s existing detachment on Highway 17.
Dryden taxpayers currently pay about $4 million for their municipal force. The city remains the only Northwestern Ontario municipality outside Thunder Bay which still has a municipal police force. (Oliver Paipoonge is policed by Thunder Bay officers.)
In 2019, the only council member to vote in favour of an OPP contract was Mayor Greg Wilson. At the time, Wilson acknowledged the upfront costs, but said he liked the prospect of having “a more robust police service” with the addition of three or four more officers.
The previous OPP proposal called for 25 officers. It’s not clear when council will be presented with a new proposal.
