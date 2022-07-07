A 20-year study to determine the value of creating a deep geological
repository to store Canada’s used nuclear fuel in the Ignace area has
been released outlining the probability of the project happening in
2042-2043.
But the neighbouring community of Dryden is seeking more information
to understand the ramifications of the potential Ignace repository.
“From the City of Dryden standpoint, we’re basically in kind of an
agnostic position because we don’t really see our role as trying to
promote it or trying to go against it or to stop it,” said Dryden
Mayor Greg Wilson. “We see our role as trying to help citizens get as
much information as possible. And our main concern is the impact of
such a repository on the community. There’ll be positive and negative
impacts, and we’re trying to make sure that we understand what all of
them are.”
During the June 27 City of Dryden’s council meeting, a memorandum of
understanding (MOU) between Dryden and the Nuclear Waste Management
Organization (NWMO) was implemented and signed.
The MOU outlined and defined the term “significant neighbouring
community” as it relates to the Adaptive Phased Management Project
and does not constitute the City of Dryden’s support for the
repository project or the selection of Ignace as the host community.
Meanwhile, the City of Dryden has been busy initiating its own
studies of the economic, environmental and beneficial impacts
anticipated from the proposed repository.
“We’ve been doing studies and we’ll be continuing to do studies,”
said Wilson.
“We’re really trying to mitigate the negative impacts because whether
we increase our population by a few 1,000 over the next 10-20 years
or if it goes down, there’s good things and bad things about both.
“There are always people in the community that want to keep things
just the way they’ve always been and have no change and there are
some people who were saying, ‘we need to change . . . and basically
we need to grow.’”
The mayor added that they are not going to please everybody with any
outcome and ultimately, things are out of the municipality’s control
and in the hands of the federal government.
“It’s not that we can stop the nuclear industry if we want to,”
Wilson said. “We’re basically at the tail end of the chain, so to
speak, and we’re the ones that have to make sure that if the country
decides it wants to increase its nuclear footprint because it wants
to get away from fossil fuels, then municipalities don’t have much
say in that.
“But when it comes to the waste and where they want to store it, if
they’re going to do it in our backyard, then we need to make sure
that we have a seat at the table in terms of the impacts.”
He says it really isn’t about whether or not they want their
population to grow or shrink or stay the same.
“We’re concerned about the safety and well-being of the citizens.
We’re concerned about infrastructure requirements, fiscal
sustainability, diversity, inclusion, communications and our people —
to make sure that the citizens understand what’s going on and what
options there are available,” he said.
Wilson noted that people can be afraid of what they don’t know and he
doesn’t blame them.
“That’s why we feel that the most important thing to do is educate
them and after making sure we’ve done our job properly, then I think
that citizens will make an informed choice or decision about whether
they want to embrace or reject this whole process,” he said. “We
don’t want jerk reactions where people say, ‘I don’t care. I’m just
against nuclear power.’”
Whether or not the community of Dryden is for or against the
repository initiative, it’s ultimately up to the Township of Ignace
which applied for it in the first place. Wabigoon Lake First Nation
will also be another decision-maker in the process.
Wilson added that the federal government would be at the highest
level and the one to decide whether or not they wanted to go through
with it.
“My personal position is that as a Canadian, I am concerned about
people in faraway places making decisions that impact us when we have
no choice. But I also recognize that as a Canadian . . . there’s a
lot of good things that come out of nuclear energy such as medical
advancements,” he said. “But on the other hand, it’s got to go
somewhere, and if the science shows that it does make the most sense
to put it underground, (then that’s where it has to go).”
