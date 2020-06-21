High-speed internet service may finally be something Dubreuilville residents can take for granted starting as soon as next year.
A long-waited, $3-million fibre-optic cable upgrade spearheaded by Bell Canada got a boost this week when the province committed just over $1 millon to the project.
“It’s going to revolutionize the way people can work,” Dubreuilville economic development officer Melanie Pilon said Wednesday.
Pilon said the cable upgrade, which is to be installed along Highway 519, could be in service by 2021.
Currently, the town of about 1,800 relies on slow-speed internet or satellite-based services, which can be expensive and hit-and-miss in terms of service reliability.
Current broadband capability is maxed out and can’t take on any new customers, said Pilon.
Dubreuilville is part of a consortium of five First Nations and five municipalities that are working together to improve internet capability in the Wawa region.
About 400 people work at the Island Gold mine about 15 kilometres north-east of Dubreuilville. More of those workers may choose to live in town permanently if high-speed internet is available, Pilon said.
The town’s lumber mill — once among the largest in the province — was shuttered in 2008.
A New Brunswick company is exploring the possibility of resurrecting the site to make added-value products like deck materials, Pilon said.
According to Ontario’s NDP, more than 120,000 Northern Ontarians in rural areas are without high-speed internet service.
Also this week, the province announced other funds for broadband upgrades. The government says the announcements are in addition to $150 million that was announced for that purpose earlier this month.
Highlights of the latest announcements are as follows:
• $241,000 for Tbaytel upgrades in rural areas like Shuniah, Oliver-Paipoonge and Neebing, as well as Fort William First Nation.
• $462,000 to upgrade 11 “in-line amplifier sites” between Thunder Bay and Sudbury.
• $139,000 to extended satellite broadband services to the First Nations communities of Fort Hope, Marten Falls, Neskantaga and Webequie — a stop-gap measure until fibre-optic cable is installed in those areas.
(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)
