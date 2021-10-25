Even as evening temperatures dip below zero across Northwestern Ontario, and some areas are pelted with rain and snow flurries, pockets of forest fires persist.
Provincial officials said a small fire east of Longlac had to be put out by firefighters on Wednesday.
Located about 31 kilometres east of town in the area of Castlebar Lake, the fire was declared out the next day, according to the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services agency. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.
As of late Thursday, there were five active wildfires in the Northwest, with the fire hazard characterized as low to moderate.
So far this season, wildfires have burned over nearly 8,000 square kilometres across the province, with the majority of the impact in Northern Ontario, according to agency statistics.
The 10-year average is about 1,600 square kilometres.
