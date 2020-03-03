A new “partnership” between provincial police and mental-heath services in the Rainy River district aims to reduce the number of people who might end up being arrested or taken to a hospital emergency room when they’re experiencing a personal crisis.
The Rainy River District Mobile Crisis Response Team is to ensure that officers are accompanied by a crisis worker when police service calls are believed to be generated by someone having problems related to an addiction or other mental-health issue.
A regional OPP spokesman said “many calls have a mental-health component. Even ones that aren’t strictly mental health calls, like domestic abuse, have a mental health component that need to be addressed.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.