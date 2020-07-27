The company developing a potential palladium mine near Marathon says an economic feasibility study on the project is to be completed by early next year.
Though no operational timelines have been put forward, Generation Mining president Jamie Levy said this week the company wants to have the mine “near shovel-ready and well timed to the buoyant palladium market.”
Palladium remains in a prolonged high cycle, selling for more than US$2,000 per ounce. The precious metal is mainly used in the manufacture of pollution-control equipment in cars and trucks.
Located near Marathon’s airport, the Generation Mining project encompasses 220 square kilometres.
More information is available online at genming.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.