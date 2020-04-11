Despite small Easter celebrations planned for this weekend with families practising social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Easter bunny will still be doing his job on Sunday as he was deemed an essential service by Premier Doug Ford.
“We are living in the country and we actually have seen the Easter bunny,” said Nadia Myhal, noting a real-life rabbit has been nibbling on plants and trees outside of her family’s windows.
“He is checking to make sure the girls are being good and decorating for him,” she said.
Myhal and her husband Troy have three daughters — Eleanor, 3, and twin one-year-olds Madeline and Josephine.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
