As students walked through the halls of Ecole Elsie MacGill Public School this week, the brand new building finally felt like school to principal Heather Harris.
“It’s awesome,” she said on Wednesday afternoon.
The wait for the new school has been long.
The $30-million public school was initially scheduled to open in 2019, but construction delays pushed it to this fall. Ecole Elsie MacGill Public School amalgamated the students of the former Agnew H. Johnston and Edgewater Park public schools.
